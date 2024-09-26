U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach second annual Ansbogger Mud Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ansbach, Germany (30 September 2024) - U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach kicked off its second annual 5K Ansbogger Mud Run on 28 September at Urlas Kaserne.



More than 150 German and American participants braved the cold and windy weather and successfully completed a fun-fill and challenging 25 obstacles including hills, car tires, mud slides and smaller barriers within the 5K Ansbogger Mud Run.

The second obstacle was already tricky as the participants had to go through two sets of car tires before heading to the next challenge.



USAG Ansbach is a U.S. Army Power Projection Platform consisting of aviation, engineering, and artillery assets spread across nine kasernes in the heart of Middle Franconia, Germany.

(U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Haderlein/RELEASED)