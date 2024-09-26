Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach second annual Ansbogger Mud Run [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach second annual Ansbogger Mud Run

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Jacqueline Haderlein 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Ansbach, Germany (30 September 2024) - U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach kicked off its second annual 5K Ansbogger Mud Run on 28 September at Urlas Kaserne.

    More than 150 German and American participants braved the cold and windy weather and successfully completed a fun-fill and challenging 25 obstacles including hills, car tires, mud slides and smaller barriers within the 5K Ansbogger Mud Run.
    The second obstacle was already tricky as the participants had to go through two sets of car tires before heading to the next challenge.

    USAG Ansbach is a U.S. Army Power Projection Platform consisting of aviation, engineering, and artillery assets spread across nine kasernes in the heart of Middle Franconia, Germany.
    (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Haderlein/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 03:59
    Photo ID: 8668631
    VIRIN: 240928-A-DX265-1202
    Resolution: 5458x3899
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach second annual Ansbogger Mud Run [Image 5 of 5], by Jacqueline Haderlein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach second annual Ansbogger Mud Run
    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach second annual Ansbogger Mud Run
    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach second annual Ansbogger Mud Run
    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach second annual Ansbogger Mud Run
    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach second annual Ansbogger Mud Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    German American community
    Ansbogger Mud Run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download