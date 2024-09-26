2-3 GSAB conducts FARP operations

U.S. Army Sgt. Karym Pantoja assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), performs pre-flight inspections of a HH-60M Black Hawk before heading to the forward arming and refueling point (FARP) to refuel during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 18, 2024. FARP's are critical to the CAB because they enable large scale operations to extend operational reach in support of aviation operations, which in turn provides the commander more options to achieve decisive action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 22:42
|Photo ID:
|8668479
|VIRIN:
|240918-A-BY519-1125
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
