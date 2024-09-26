2-3 GSAB conducts FARP operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army HH-60M Black Hawk assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), lands after successfully refueling at the forward arming and refueling point (FARP) and prepares for the next mission during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 18, 2024. FARP's are critical to the CAB because they enable large scale operations to extend operational reach in support of aviation operations, which in turn provides the commander more options to achieve decisive action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)