    2-3 GSAB conducts FARP operations [Image 11 of 11]

    2-3 GSAB conducts FARP operations

    FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army HH-60M Black Hawk assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), lands after successfully refueling at the forward arming and refueling point (FARP) and prepares for the next mission during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 18, 2024. FARP's are critical to the CAB because they enable large scale operations to extend operational reach in support of aviation operations, which in turn provides the commander more options to achieve decisive action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 22:41
    Photo ID: 8668484
    VIRIN: 240918-A-BY519-1219
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, 2-3 GSAB conducts FARP operations [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FARP
    JRTC
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Air

