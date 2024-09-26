Guam Commemorates Gold Star Mother and Family Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HAGATNA, Guam (Sept. 27, 2024) - Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, joins Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio for a proclamation signing held to honor Gold Star mothers and families at the Guam Museum in Hagatna, Sept. 27.



Gold Star Mothers and Families Day honors those who have lost a child or loved one while serving in the armed forces of the United States. (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O'Neal)