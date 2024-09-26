Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Commemorates Gold Star Mother and Family Day [Image 1 of 5]

    Guam Commemorates Gold Star Mother and Family Day

    GUAM

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    HAGATNA, Guam (Sept. 27, 2024) - Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, joins Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio for a proclamation signing held to honor Gold Star mothers and families at the Guam Museum in Hagatna, Sept. 27.

    Gold Star Mothers and Families Day honors those who have lost a child or loved one while serving in the armed forces of the United States. (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O'Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 22:32
    Photo ID: 8668469
    VIRIN: 240927-D-LS152-2330
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 716.8 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Commemorates Gold Star Mother and Family Day [Image 5 of 5], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

