3CAB tests drone capabilities at JRTC

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan assigned to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), displays the touchscreen for the Hoverfly Tethered Drone System during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 17, 2024. The Hoverfly drone offers unlimited flight time at 200 feet in order to provide rapid on-demand intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to make critical mission decisions. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Kyle Colborn)