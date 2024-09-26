3CAB tests drone capabilities at JRTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hoverfly Tethered Drone System, newly acquired by the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 3rd Infantry Division sits in its docking station outside of Delta Company command post during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 17, 2024. The Hoverfly drone offers unlimited flight time at 200 feet in order to provide rapid on-demand intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to make critical mission decisions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)