    3CAB tests drone capabilities at JRTC [Image 7 of 8]

    3CAB tests drone capabilities at JRTC

    FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The Hoverfly Tethered Drone System, newly acquired by the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 3rd Infantry Division sits in its docking station outside of Delta Company command post during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 17, 2024. The Hoverfly drone offers unlimited flight time at 200 feet in order to provide rapid on-demand intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to make critical mission decisions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 21:44
    VIRIN: 240918-A-BY519-1003
    Location: FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    JRTC
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Air

