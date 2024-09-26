Quartermasters stand watch aboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70) in the Northern Pacific Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 28, 2024) Quartermaster 2nd Class Bryan Castro and Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Julia Scott stand Quartermaster of the Watch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)