Crew of USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts training in the Northern Pacific Ocean

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 28, 2024) Quartermaster 2nd Class Elijiah Reichle gives Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 1st Class Kristopher Diaz and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Souleman Diallo Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) training in the pilothouse aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)