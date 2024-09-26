Citizens in East Tennessee affected by Hurricane Helene being airlifted to safely by a Tennessee National Guard Blackhawk helicopter from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, September 28.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 17:43
|Photo ID:
|8668363
|VIRIN:
|240928-Z-RL060-6621
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|707.03 KB
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Tennessee Guardsmen continue assisting rescue efforts in East Tennessee
