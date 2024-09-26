Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Guardsmen continue assisting rescue efforts in East Tennessee [Image 2 of 2]

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Citizens in East Tennessee affected by Hurricane Helene being airlifted to safely by a Tennessee National Guard Blackhawk helicopter from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, September 28.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8668363
    VIRIN: 240928-Z-RL060-6621
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 707.03 KB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion

