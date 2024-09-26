Tennessee Guardsmen continue assisting rescue efforts in East Tennessee

Tennessee Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, is being briefed by a pilot from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport, before departing on an area assessment of the devastated area in East Tennessee on September 28. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kealy Moriarty)
