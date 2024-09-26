Tennessee Guardsmen continue assisting rescue efforts in East Tennessee

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HUNTINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kealy Moriarty 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Tennessee Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, is being briefed by a pilot from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport, before departing on an area assessment of the devastated area in East Tennessee on September 28. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kealy Moriarty)

    Tennessee Army National Guard
    1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion

