    Guardians from SpOC and S4S DEL 15 brief STARBASE Academy students at Peterson SFB [Image 5 of 5]

    Guardians from SpOC and S4S DEL 15 brief STARBASE Academy students at Peterson SFB

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    National Space Defense Center

    A student at STARBASE Peterson takes a U.S. Space Force Flag at the STARBASE Academy at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 20, 2024. Guardians spoke with fifth grade students about their respective missions within the U.S. Space Force. The Department of Defense STARBASE’s primary focus is providing fifth graders an introduction to fundamental concepts in STEM to inspire early interest in STEM careers and build a diverse, skilled workforce essential for innovation. This engagement also fosters community trust and support for the USSF’s mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 17:25
    Photo ID: 8668356
    VIRIN: 240920-X-IF173-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    SpOC
    Space Operations Command
    DEL 15
    S4S
    U.S. Space Forces-Space
    STARBASE Peterson

