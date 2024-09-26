Guardians from SpOC and S4S DEL 15 brief STARBASE Academy students at Peterson SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A student at STARBASE Peterson takes a U.S. Space Force Flag at the STARBASE Academy at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 20, 2024. Guardians spoke with fifth grade students about their respective missions within the U.S. Space Force. The Department of Defense STARBASE’s primary focus is providing fifth graders an introduction to fundamental concepts in STEM to inspire early interest in STEM careers and build a diverse, skilled workforce essential for innovation. This engagement also fosters community trust and support for the USSF’s mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)