Guardians from SpOC and S4S DEL 15 brief STARBASE Academy students at Peterson SFB

U.S. Space Force Capt Derreck Potter, 15th Cyberspace Operations Squadron weapons and tactics flight commander, speaks with students at the STARBASE Academy at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 20, 2024. Potter spoke with fifth grade students about their respective missions within the USSF. The Department of Defense STARBASE’s primary focus is towards providing fifth graders an introduction to fundamental concepts in STEM to inspire early interest in STEM careers and build a diverse, skilled workforce essential for innovation. This engagement also fosters community trust and support for the USSF’s mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)