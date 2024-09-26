Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Conducts Testing of Radon Gas [Image 2 of 2]

    ITALY

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Josephine Schneider 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    240819-O-QY022-2726 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (August 19, 2024) Environmental specialists at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, affix detectors in buildings as part of Radon testing. Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is produced by the breakdown (radioactive decay) of naturally occurring uranium found in rock, soil, and water. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Josephine Schneider)

