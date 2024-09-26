NSA Naples Conducts Testing of Radon Gas

240819-O-QY022-9532 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (August 19, 2024) An environmental specialist at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, affixes detectors in an office to test for Radon. Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is produced by the breakdown (radioactive decay) of naturally occurring uranium found in rock, soil, and water. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Josephine Schneider)
|08.19.2024
|09.29.2024 14:47
|8668257
|240819-O-QY022-9532
|2000x1333
|391.25 KB
|IT
|2
|0
