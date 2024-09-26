Hurricane Helene Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Aryn Dipietrantonio with the Florida Army National Guard Delta Company, 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Military Intelligence distributes supplies at a point of distribution providing commodities to the people of Suwannee County on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. The FLARNG is focused on providing humanitarian assistance, with a particular emphasis on counties with the most severe damage. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)