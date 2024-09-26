Sgt. Aryn Dipietrantonio with the Florida Army National Guard Delta Company, 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Military Intelligence distributes supplies at a point of distribution providing commodities to the people of Suwannee County on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. The FLARNG is focused on providing humanitarian assistance, with a particular emphasis on counties with the most severe damage. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8668234
|VIRIN:
|240929-A-TX376-6902
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Response [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Eli Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.