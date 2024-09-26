Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Response [Image 1 of 5]

    Hurricane Helene Response

    Photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Yana Kandalova and Spc. Alyssa Jamieson with the Florida Army National Guard Delta Company, 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Military Intelligence distributes supplies at a point of distribution providing commodities to the people of Suwannee County on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. The FLARNG is focused on providing humanitarian assistance, with a particular emphasis on counties with the most severe damage. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)

