Hurricane Helene Response

Sgt. Christopher Castro, combat medic with the Security Forces Assistance Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Florida National Guard, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Gibson the Florida Command Chief Warrant Officer, receive a briefing at the Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center in Monticello, FL, on Sept. 28, 2024. The briefing covers the areas impacted by Hurricane Helene where Soldiers and supplies are needed, aiding in the allocation of resources. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Wilson)