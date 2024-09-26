Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Response [Image 2 of 2]

    Hurricane Helene Response

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Debra Cook 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Christopher Castro, combat medic with the Security Forces Assistance Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Florida National Guard, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Gibson the Florida Command Chief Warrant Officer, receive a briefing at the Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center in Monticello, FL, on Sept. 28, 2024. The briefing covers the areas impacted by Hurricane Helene where Soldiers and supplies are needed, aiding in the allocation of resources. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Wilson)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 08:48
    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response

    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene

