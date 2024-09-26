Hurricane Helene Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

State Command Chief Warrant Officer Robert Gibson, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Florida National Guard and Sgt. Christopher Castro, a combat medic with the Security Forces Assistance Brigade, and Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill coordinate efforts at the Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center in Monticello, FL, on Sept. 28, 2024. Together, they are strategizing with local law enforcement to provide aid to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Wilson)