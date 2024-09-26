Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Debra Cook 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    State Command Chief Warrant Officer Robert Gibson, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Florida National Guard and Sgt. Christopher Castro, a combat medic with the Security Forces Assistance Brigade, and Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill coordinate efforts at the Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center in Monticello, FL, on Sept. 28, 2024. Together, they are strategizing with local law enforcement to provide aid to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Wilson)

    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene

