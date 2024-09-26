Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Army National Guard Task Force deployment send-off

    Tennessee Army National Guard Task Force deployment send-off

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard's 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment said their final goodbyes before deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield, September 28, 2024. The farewell underscored the strong commitment of the Soldiers to their mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment
    Deployment

