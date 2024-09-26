Tennessee Army National Guard Task Force deployment send-off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard's 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment said their final goodbyes before deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield, September 28, 2024. The farewell underscored the strong commitment of the Soldiers to their mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)