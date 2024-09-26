Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Worth District Commander recognizes members of the Maui team [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Worth District Commander recognizes members of the Maui team

    LAHAINA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    U.S. Army Col. Calvin Kroeger, Fort Worth District commander, recently met with Corps of Engineers' team members that are deployed to Maui supporting the debris cleanup mission from wildfires that swept through the small Hawaiian towns of Lahaina and Kula, Aug. 8, 2023. Pictured are members of the Recovery Field Office, the Joint Field Office and some members from the Emergency Field Office.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 10:41
    Photo ID: 8667219
    VIRIN: 240808-A-JJ298-1002
    Resolution: 2761x1086
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Worth District Commander recognizes members of the Maui team [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Worth District Commander recognizes members of the Maui team
    Fort Worth District Commander recognizes members of the Maui team
    Fort Worth District Commander recognizes members of the Maui team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aloha and Mahalo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort Worth District
    Richard Bumgardner
    Col. Calvin Kroeger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download