Fort Worth District Commander recognizes members of the Maui team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Calvin Kroeger, Fort Worth District commander, recently met with Corps of Engineers' team members that are deployed to Maui supporting the debris cleanup mission from wildfires that swept through the small Hawaiian towns of Lahaina and Kula, Aug. 8, 2023. Pictured are members of the Recovery Field Office, the Joint Field Office and some members from the Emergency Field Office.