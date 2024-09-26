COMSUBPAC Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240927-N-EI510-1726 PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 27, 2024) -- A chief petty officer receives his anchors during the Pacific Submarine Force Chief Pinning Ceremony at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2024. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)