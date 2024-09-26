Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMSUBPAC Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    240927-N-EI510-1622 PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 27, 2024) -- Newly pinned Chief Yeoman (Submarines) Jenice Rahim receives her combination cover during the Pacific Submarine Force Chief Pinning Ceremony at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2024. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 21:33
    Photo ID: 8666860
    VIRIN: 240927-N-EI510-1622
    Resolution: 3624x5074
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, COMSUBPAC Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief
    COMSUBPAC
    Chief Pinning
    Hawaii
    USINDOPACOM

