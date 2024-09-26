COMSUBPAC Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240927-N-EI510-1622 PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 27, 2024) -- Newly pinned Chief Yeoman (Submarines) Jenice Rahim receives her combination cover during the Pacific Submarine Force Chief Pinning Ceremony at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2024. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)