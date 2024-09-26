240927-N-EI510-1622 PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 27, 2024) -- Newly pinned Chief Yeoman (Submarines) Jenice Rahim receives her combination cover during the Pacific Submarine Force Chief Pinning Ceremony at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2024. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
This work, COMSUBPAC Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.