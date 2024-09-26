Date Taken: 09.27.2024 Date Posted: 09.27.2024 20:16 Photo ID: 8666776 VIRIN: 240927-A-XI267-1001 Resolution: 1178x452 Size: 109.66 KB Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cumberland River Basin dams operating normally as Helene arrives, by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.