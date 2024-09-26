Cumberland River Basin dams operating normally as Helene arrives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closely monitoring conditions at its 10 dams and four locks on the Cumberland River and its tributaries, to ensure the facilities are passing increased flows generated by the fringes of Hurricane Helene as safely and efficiently as possible.



As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, the dams are successfully operating as designed, and our reservoirs have adequate storage capacity for the additional precipitation expected throughout the weekend. USACE is also not expecting flooding on the Cumberland River.



Observed rainfall totals as of 6:30 p.m. Friday averaged just under two inches across the Cumberland River Basin. The latest updated forecasts from the National Weather Service call for an additional one-half inch to two inches before drier conditions move in for a prolonged period.



Cheatham Dam, near Ashland City, Tenn., began spilling this morning and is expected to have a total discharge around 50,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) late this evening. If rain is heavier than forecast, the navigation lock could be put into restriction or temporarily closed as soon as tomorrow.



J. Percy Priest Dam, just east of Nashville, will begin spill operations on Monday. Wolf Creek Dam in southeastern Kentucky will also increase its discharge rate starting Monday. Cordell Hull and Old Hickory reservoir pools remain in the lower portion of the operating range as of now but should be back to normal levels early next week.



The following chart gives a full breakdown of the district’s eight largest Cumberland River Basin projects and their flows as projected at midnight tonight:



Status of Cumberland River Basin Projects - 12:00 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 28



Inflow Outflow Pool Elevation

Wolf Creek 29,900 3,900 700.4

Dale Hollow 2,600 600 640.4

Cordell Hull 13,000 12,400 502.4

Center Hill 5,900 1,900 632.9

Old Hickory 29,800 23,500 444.6

J. Percy Priest 11,00 0 491.3

Cheatham 34,000 37,000 385.6

Barkley 2,000 37,000 354.8



(Inflow and outflow are measured in cubic feet per second; pool elevation is measured in feet above sea level.)



The lakes and dams along the Cumberland River and its tributaries are part of an overall system of reservoirs managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The system is designed to minimize flood damages by storing water caused by heavy rains until the rivers and streams are at levels that releases from the reservoirs will not cause additional flooding downstream.



Flash flooding is still anticipated in certain areas, especially near unregulated streams and tributaries. The Nashville District urges the public to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and stay informed on the evolving storm in your area.



The safety of the public and the effective management of water resources remain top priorities for the district.



Information for preparing for floods can be found at Floods | Ready.gov. Additionally, the public can find the latest weather information at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/ or https://www.weather.gov/.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District /, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2024 Date Posted: 09.27.2024 19:50 Story ID: 482018 Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cumberland River Basin dams operating normally as Helene arrives, by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.