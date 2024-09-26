NMCP Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Covers belonging to chief selects sit in front of their vessels during a chief pinning ceremony on Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sep. 27, 2024. During the ceremony, 17 Sailors from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and subordinate commands in the Hampton Roads area were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following six weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee)