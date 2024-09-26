Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    NMCP Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    NMCP Chief Pinning Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Chief Petty Officer Selects stand at parade rest during a chief pinning ceremony on Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sep. 27, 2024. During the ceremony, 17 Sailors from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and subordinate commands in the Hampton Roads area were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following six weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 13:08
