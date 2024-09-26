Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado, British Field Artillery units build strong bonds through international exchange program [Image 5 of 5]

    Colorado, British Field Artillery units build strong bonds through international exchange program

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2018

    Photo by Capt. Remington Henderson 

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    British Army Reserve Soldier Kieran Power promotes to the rank of sergeant while training at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 14, 2024. Power was one of 20 British Army Reserve Soldiers from the 101st Royal Artillery who traveled to Colorado as part of the Military Reserve Exchange Program while training with the Colorado Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment to develop cultural understanding, regional expertise, and interoperability (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Manish Shankar).

    Military Reserve Exchange Program

