Colorado, British Field Artillery units build strong bonds through international exchange program

British Army Reserve Soldier Kieran Power promotes to the rank of sergeant while training at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 14, 2024. Power was one of 20 British Army Reserve Soldiers from the 101st Royal Artillery who traveled to Colorado as part of the Military Reserve Exchange Program while training with the Colorado Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment to develop cultural understanding, regional expertise, and interoperability (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Manish Shankar).