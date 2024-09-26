Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado, British Field Artillery units build strong bonds through international exchange program [Image 4 of 5]

    Colorado, British Field Artillery units build strong bonds through international exchange program

    DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Capt. Remington Henderson 

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from the Colorado Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment stand with Soldiers of the British Army Reserve’s 101st Royal Artillery at the Colorado State Capitol, Denver, Colorado, June 20, 2024. The British Army Reserve Soldiers traveled to Colorado as part of the Military Reserve Exchange Program while training with the COARNG to develop cultural understanding, regional expertise, and interoperability (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Remington Henderson).

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 13:09
    Photo ID: 8665501
    VIRIN: 240620-Z-OJ414-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 22.64 MB
    Location: DENVER, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado, British Field Artillery units build strong bonds through international exchange program [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Remington Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colorado, British Field Artillery units build strong bonds through international exchange program

    military reserve exchange program

