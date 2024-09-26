Colorado, British Field Artillery units build strong bonds through international exchange program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the Colorado Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment stand with Soldiers of the British Army Reserve’s 101st Royal Artillery at the Colorado State Capitol, Denver, Colorado, June 20, 2024. The British Army Reserve Soldiers traveled to Colorado as part of the Military Reserve Exchange Program while training with the COARNG to develop cultural understanding, regional expertise, and interoperability (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Remington Henderson).