Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants with the ‘Altus Got Talent’ talent show pose for a photo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, September 20, 2024. Organizational Culture put on the talent show, which showcased eight children and nine adults from across the base performing with talents that ranged from gymnastics to Thai dancing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)