    Altus Got talent [Image 2 of 2]

    Altus Got talent

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Participants with the ‘Altus Got Talent’ talent show pose for a photo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, September 20, 2024. Organizational Culture put on the talent show, which showcased eight children and nine adults from across the base performing with talents that ranged from gymnastics to Thai dancing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    This work, Altus Got talent [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

