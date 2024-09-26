National Preparedness Month at Rivers Elementary School

The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) emergency management flight visit L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School to tell the students about the importance of being prepared for a natural diaster, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Spetember 25, 2024. The 97th CES members demonstrated experiments for the students, answered questions, and invited them to visit with Twisty the Tornado mascot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
