    National Preparedness Month at Rivers Elementary School [Image 1 of 2]

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) emergency management flight visit L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School to tell the students about the importance of being prepared for a natural diaster, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Spetember 25, 2024. The 97th CES members demonstrated experiments for the students, answered questions, and invited them to visit with Twisty the Tornado mascot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    September
    AETC
    97 CES
    National preparedness month
    EM Flight

