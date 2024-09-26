Honoring the Fallen: Bells Toll for America’s Heroes at NSA Mechanicsburg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Senior Chief Scott Reed, Senior Enlisted Leader for NSA Mechanicsburg, spoke during the Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony Sept. 26, extending his gratitude and support to the families present, both in person and online. “Gold Star Families, it is with sincere appreciation for the exemplary service of your loved ones and their supreme sacrifice that we honor and remember them and you. On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you, one and all,” Reed said.