Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the Fallen: Bells Toll for America’s Heroes at NSA Mechanicsburg [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring the Fallen: Bells Toll for America’s Heroes at NSA Mechanicsburg

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Christy Trabun 

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

    Command Senior Chief Scott Reed, Senior Enlisted Leader for NSA Mechanicsburg, spoke during the Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony Sept. 26, extending his gratitude and support to the families present, both in person and online. “Gold Star Families, it is with sincere appreciation for the exemplary service of your loved ones and their supreme sacrifice that we honor and remember them and you. On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you, one and all,” Reed said.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 11:45
    Photo ID: 8665181
    VIRIN: 240926-D-TM166-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the Fallen: Bells Toll for America’s Heroes at NSA Mechanicsburg [Image 7 of 7], by Christy Trabun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring the Fallen: Bells Toll for America’s Heroes at NSA Mechanicsburg
    Navy Gold Star Program, Killed in Action, Honoring the Fallen, Memorial Ceremony
    Honoring the Fallen: Bells Toll for America’s Heroes at NSA Mechanicsburg
    Honoring the Fallen: Bells Toll for America’s Heroes at NSA Mechanicsburg
    Honoring the Fallen: Bells Toll for America’s Heroes at NSA Mechanicsburg
    Honoring the Fallen: Bells Toll for America’s Heroes at NSA Mechanicsburg
    Honoring the Fallen: Bells Toll for America’s Heroes at NSA Mechanicsburg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring the Fallen: Bells Toll for America&rsquo;s Heroes at NSA Mechanicsburg

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    United States Navy

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

    TAGS

    Killed in Action
    Memorial Ceremony
    Honoring the Fallen
    Navy Gold Star Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download