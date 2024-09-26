Honoring the Fallen: Bells Toll for America’s Heroes at NSA Mechanicsburg

Photo By Christy Trabun | Command Senior Chief Scott Reed, Senior Enlisted Leader for NSA Mechanicsburg, spoke...... read more read more Photo By Christy Trabun | Command Senior Chief Scott Reed, Senior Enlisted Leader for NSA Mechanicsburg, spoke during the Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony Sept. 26, extending his gratitude and support to the families present, both in person and online. “Gold Star Families, it is with sincere appreciation for the exemplary service of your loved ones and their supreme sacrifice that we honor and remember them and you. On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you, one and all,” Reed said. see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — “Where do all these patriotic kids come from? Where do they come from? I realized they come from little towns, big towns—they come from all over America. After 9/11, many of them were motivated to serve and join.”



These poignant words were spoken by retired Army Sgt. Maj. Murray Small, the keynote speaker at the Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony, held onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg on Sept. 26. Small, a former Special Forces medic, shared the story of his son Marc, who followed in his father’s footsteps as a Special Forces medic in the Army. Staff Sgt. Marc Small was killed in action in 2009 while deployed to Afghanistan. Drawing from personal experience, Small spoke directly to the Gold Star Families present, reflecting on Marc’s vibrant life, the circumstances of his death, and the profound impact it had on their family.



“I believe every Gold Star Family goes through the same situation. There’s no schedule, no plan. There’s nothing anyone can do to ease the sense of loss and pain. Each family copes at their own pace, on their own terms, with what works for them. The only thing friends and others can do is simply be there,” Small shared.



Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members is an annual ceremony supported by the Gold Star program, with events held at military installations across the United States to honor those who died while on active duty. At NSA Mechanicsburg, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) led the coordination of the event. Commander Jeff Stevens, the Casualty Assistance Calls Officer for WSS, served as the action officer and emcee.



“We hope to exemplify our care, concern, and sense of family—those core values that bind us all to our fallen service members,” Stevens said in his opening remarks. “To symbolize our loss and remembrance, we toll a bell, join in prayer, and speak of service and sacrifice.”



Command Master Chief Mark Schlosser, Senior Enlisted Leader for NAVSUP WSS, and Command Senior Chief Scott Reed, Senior Enlisted Leader for NSA Mechanicsburg, also spoke during the ceremony, extending their gratitude and support to the families present, both in person and online.



“Gold Star Families, it is with sincere appreciation for the exemplary service of your loved ones and their supreme sacrifice that we honor and remember them and you. On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you, one and all,” Reed said.



According to the Navy Gold Star Program’s website, bells have been used by the Navy for centuries for timekeeping, safety, communication, sounding alarms, and signaling important persons. During memorial events like these, the bells are not rung to signal anyone's presence but toll in their absence. These ceremonies provide the military and local communities a way to honor and remember the sacrifice of our fallen and the loved ones they left behind. At NSA Mechanicsburg, 19 names were read aloud, each followed by a single toll of the bell.



“When you meet a Gold Star Family member, don’t be afraid to show appreciation for their family’s sacrifice,” Small concluded.