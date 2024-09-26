18th Air Force commander visits 89th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col Angela Ochoa, 89th Airlift Wing commander, briefs Maj Gen Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th AF command chief on the 89th AW mission during their 18th AF east coast introductory tour at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, September 24, 2024. This marks the first time Maj Gen Bolton visited the 89th AW since taking command in August 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)