18th Air Force commander visits 89th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col Paul Pawluck, 89th Airlift Wing deputy commander, greets Maj Gen Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, during his 18th AF east coast introductory tour at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, September 24, 2024. This marks the first time Maj Gen Bolton visited the 89th AW since taking command in August 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)