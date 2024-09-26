Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12CAB flight missions at Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 9 of 11]

    12CAB flight missions at Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provide air support in AH-64E Guardian helicopters at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 25, 2024. 12th CAB provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    VIRIN: 240925-A-XB890-2046
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 12CAB flight missions at Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

