12CAB flight missions at Grafenwoehr

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade perform gunnery tables in an AH-64E Guardian helicopter at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 25, 2024. 12th CAB provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)