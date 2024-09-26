NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 26, 2024) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) operates in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 05:26
|Photo ID:
|8664718
|VIRIN:
|240926-N-NO824-2708
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
