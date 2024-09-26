USS Lake Erie (CG 70) operates in the Northern Pacific Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 25, 2024) Seaman Recruit Brett Smith joins his shipmates aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) for a foreign object debris inspection of the flight deck during operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)