    U.S. Army Reserve awards millions in Minuteman Scholarships to Temple ROTC students [Image 1 of 3]

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Maj. Gen. Deborah Kotulich, Deputy Chief of Army Reserve, presents more than two million dollars worth of Minuteman Scholarships to 10 Temple University Reserve Officers' Training Corps students during a Temple University football game. The Minuteman Campaign is a U.S. Army Cadet Command initiative to offer Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty (GRFD) scholarships to candidates that self-select for service in a Reserve component.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 23:05
    Photo ID: 8664327
    VIRIN: 240926-A-GJ885-1001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    West Point
    Temple University
    minuteman scholarship

