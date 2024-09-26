U.S. Army Reserve awards millions in Minuteman Scholarships to Temple ROTC students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Deborah Kotulich, Deputy Chief of Army Reserve, presents more than two million dollars worth of Minuteman Scholarships to 10 Temple University Reserve Officers' Training Corps students during a Temple University football game. The Minuteman Campaign is a U.S. Army Cadet Command initiative to offer Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty (GRFD) scholarships to candidates that self-select for service in a Reserve component.