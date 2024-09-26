U.S. Army Reserve awards millions in Minuteman Scholarships to Temple ROTC students

Maj. Gen. Deborah Kotulich, Deputy Chief of Army Reserve, presents more than two million dollars worth of Minuteman Scholarships to 10 Temple University Reserve Officers' Training Corps students during a Temple University football game. The Minuteman Campaign is a U.S. Army Cadet Command initiative to offer Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty (GRFD) scholarships to candidates that self-select for service in a Reserve component.
