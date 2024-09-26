HMLA-367 supports helicopter rope suspension training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with III Marine Expeditionary Force fast-ropes from a UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 during a helicopter rope suspension techniques course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2024. The Expeditionary Operations Training Group-sponsored course trained Marines in HRST procedures by conducting insert and extract capabilities, fast roping, rappelling, helocasting and special patrol insertion and extraction rigging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)