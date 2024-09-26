A U.S. Marine with III Marine Expeditionary Force fast-ropes from a UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 during a helicopter rope suspension techniques course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2024. The Expeditionary Operations Training Group-sponsored course trained Marines in HRST procedures by conducting insert and extract capabilities, fast roping, rappelling, helocasting and special patrol insertion and extraction rigging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 23:32
|Photo ID:
|8664304
|VIRIN:
|240926-M-MO098-1302
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
This work, HMLA-367 supports helicopter rope suspension training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS