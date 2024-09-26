Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-367 supports helicopter rope suspension training [Image 9 of 10]

    HMLA-367 supports helicopter rope suspension training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force signal to begin tacking to a UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 during a helicopter rope suspension techniques course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2024. The Expeditionary Operations Training Group-sponsored course trained Marines in HRST procedures by conducting insert and extract capabilities, fast roping, rappelling, helocasting and special patrol insertion and extraction rigging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 23:32
    Photo ID: 8664303
    VIRIN: 240926-M-MO098-1131
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-367 supports helicopter rope suspension training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

