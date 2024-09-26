Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington conducts general quarters drill [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington conducts general quarters drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tristan York, from Grants Pass, Oregon, assigned to aircraft intermediate maintenance department’s general maintenance division, attaches a jubilee patch to a simulated ruptured pipe during a general quarters drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 25, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 21:54
    Photo ID: 8664245
    VIRIN: 240925-N-JD579-1304
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington conducts general quarters drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington conducts general quarters drill
    George Washington conducts general quarters drill
    George Washington conducts general quarters drill
    George Washington conducts general quarters drill
    George Washington conducts general quarters drill
    George Washington conducts general quarters drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    General Quarters
    Damage Control
    CVN73
    USSGW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download