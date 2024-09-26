Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB bids farewell to the last KC-10

    Travis AFB bids farewell to the last KC-10 

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Military members, families, community leaders and guests wait for the final take-off of the last KC-10 Extender on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 26, 2024. As the final base to operate the KC-10, Travis AFB had the honor of bidding farewell to an aircraft that has been a vital component of the U.S. military’s global reach and power projection capabilities, this ceremony marking the closing of an important chapter in the history of military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 20:01
    Photo ID: 8664119
    VIRIN: 240926-F-FM924-1024
    Resolution: 7827x5223
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Travis AFB bids farewell to the last KC-10  [Image 2 of 2], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB bids farewell to the last KC-10 
    Travis AFB bids farewell to the last KC-10 

    Pilot
    KC10
    Air Refueling
    AMC
    USAF
    Boom Operator

