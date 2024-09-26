Travis AFB bids farewell to the last KC-10 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military members, families, community leaders and guests wait for the final take-off of the last KC-10 Extender on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 26, 2024. As the final base to operate the KC-10, Travis AFB had the honor of bidding farewell to an aircraft that has been a vital component of the U.S. military’s global reach and power projection capabilities, this ceremony marking the closing of an important chapter in the history of military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)