The last U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender taxis on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 26, 2024. As the final base to operate the KC-10, Travis AFB had the honor of bidding farewell to an aircraft that has been a vital component of the U.S. military’s global reach and power projection capabilities, this ceremony marking the closing of an important chapter in the history of military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 20:01
|Photo ID:
|8664118
|VIRIN:
|240926-F-FM924-1027
|Resolution:
|5929x3956
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB bids farewell to the last KC-10 [Image 2 of 2], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.