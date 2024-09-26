Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Springfield TLAM Offload [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Springfield TLAM Offload

    GUAM

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    240924-N-VC599-1002 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 24, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) conduct an offload of a UGM-109E Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) onboard Naval Base Guam, Sept. 24. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 19:39
    Photo ID: 8664088
    VIRIN: 240924-N-VC599-1002
    Resolution: 7731x5504
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Springfield TLAM Offload [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Springfield TLAM Offload
    Springfield TLAM Offload
    Springfield TLAM Offload
    Springfield TLAM Offload
    Springfield TLAM Offload
    Springfield TLAM Offload
    Springfield TLAM Offload

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guam
    submarine
    subpac
    pacificsubs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download