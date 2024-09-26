Springfield TLAM Offload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240924-N-VC599-1010 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 24, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) conduct an offload of a UGM-109E Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) onboard Naval Base Guam, Sept. 24. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)