    POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Norman Llamas 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Paul T. Krattiger, Deputy Commanding General, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss speaks at the POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony held at Memorial Circle in Fort Bliss, Sept. 20. Krattiger delivered the opening remarks for the ceremony and introduced the event's guest speaker.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 17:50
    Photo ID: 8663923
    VIRIN: 240920-A-DX717-1116
    Resolution: 2959x2167
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

